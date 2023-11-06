Virat Equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Century Record: Here's What The 'Master Blaster' Said To Kohli

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:44 AM

Star cricketer Virat Kohli had a field day when Team India took on South Africa in a top-of-the-table World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Kohli scored a record-equalling century to guide India to a resounding triumph against the Proteas on his 35th birthday. The century against South Africa helped Kohli to match legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

While Kohli achieved this feat in his 277th innings, Tendulkar took 451 innings to score his 49th century. Tendulkar, also known as the 'master blaster' was among the first to congratulate Kohli for his superhuman effort. "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India captain Rohit Sharma claimed the third spot on the all-time list of most ODI centuries with 31 hundreds.

Kohli achieved the milestone facing 119 balls against South Africa. He set the record in the 49th over of India's innings by taking a single. Kohli remained unbeaten having produced a fine effort of 101 off 121 deliveries. His vital knock comprised 10 boundaries. Kohli's stupendous performance with the bat helped India reach a total of 326.

During their run chase, South Africa never looked comfortable as they could not even post a three-digit total. India extended their unbeaten run in the World Cup to eight games.

At one point during the South Africa innings, Kohli was seen showing off his dance moves. He was spotted grooving to a song from the 2010 Bollywood movie Band Baaja Baaraat, starring his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video in which Kohli can be seen grooving to the song Ainvayi Ainvayi during the World Cup fixture.“Anushka Sharma song and why not,” read the post.

The birthday boy also entertained the fans at the iconic Eden Gardens by pulling off Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan's moves in the song Chaleya from the movie Jawan.

Chasing 327, South Africa were bowled out for a meagre total of 83. Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten century. Kohli is currently the second-highest scorer in World Cup 2023 with 543 runs. South Africa's Quinton de Kock claims the top spot with 550 runs.

In equalling Tendulkar's record for the most number of centuries in ODI cricket, Kohli overtook Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer of all time in ODI World Cup history.

In 34 World Cup matches, Virat has 1,573 runs at an average of 58.25, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score in the quadrennial showpiece is 107.

With 2,278 runs, Sachin is the highest scorer ever in World Cup history while Sangakkara finished with 1,532 runs in his WC career.

In the eight matches of the ongoing World Cup, Virat has scored 542 runs at an average of 108.40, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Watch: Virat Kohli dances to wife Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' song during World Cup match