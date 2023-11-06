Ex-Pakistan Star Makes Embarrassing Mistake While Accusing India Of Manipulating DRS Technology

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 12:09 PM

Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza made an embarrassing mistake while raising questions marks about DRS (Decision Review System) in India's World Cup victory South Africa on Sunday.

Raza claimed that the DRS technology was manipulated to favour the home team against South Africa.

His allegation came just two days after he had accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of giving different balls to Indian fast bowlers whose brilliant displays of swing bowling have put the rest of the pacers from other teams in shade.

During a live post-match panel discussion on ABN News, Raza claimed that Rassie Van Der Dussen was wrongly given LBW to Ravindra Jadeja by DRS.

In Sunday's match at the Eden Gardens, the South African batsman fell to Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami, not Jadeja, the left-arm spinner who took five wickets in the match.

Van Der Dussen was ruled not out by the on-field umpire after a strong LBW appeal from Shami.

When the Indians took the DRS, the replays showed the ball would have hit the top of the stumps after pitching in the middle and leg, bringing deafening cheers from the crowd at Eden.

Van Der Dussen had to walk back to the pavilion as the Proteas lost their fifth wicket for 40 while chasing 327.

South Africa were eventually all out for 83, handing India a massive 243-run win.

But while pointing an accusing finger at the ICC and India, Raza got the bowler's name wrong as he went on speaking about how Van Der Dussen was wrongly given out against Jadeja, the left-arm-spinner.

'I will say again what I feel. Rassie was given out when the ball would have clearly missed the leg stump. I don't understand how they showed that the ball from left-arm spinner Jadeja would have hit the middle. Jadeja managed to take five wickets. DRS has been manipulated in favour of the Indian team,” he said.

He also claimed that India had also manipulated a DRS decision against Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 India-Pakistan World Cup semifinal match in Mohali.

Raza, who made his international debut at the age of 14 in 1996, played 23 matches for Pakistan.

He was slammed by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram after his 'different balls for Indian bowlers' allegation against the ICC.

