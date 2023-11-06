Dh1 Million Prize: Sheikh Hamdan Announces AI Competition

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has issued directives to organise the Global Prompt Engineering Championship in May 2024.

Featuring a total prize of Dh1 million, the championship is the largest challenge of its kind to leverage the power of Generative AI. The challenge will be organised through a partnership between DFF and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

The global event, to be held at the Museum of the Future, will include three main categories: literature, art and coding. The championship aims to strengthen Dubai and the UAE's position as a destination for Generative AI talent and entrepreneurs as well as a centre for developing a new generation of innovations associated with prompt engineering.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai follows a proactive approach inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This approach aims to accelerate digital transformation and provide support for promising technologies in the digital world. Dubai achieves this through an integrated digital infrastructure that encourages and empowers programmers, entrepreneurs and startups to shape the future and develop solutions for global challenges.

“The Global Prompt Engineering Championship is aligned with Dubai's efforts to become a destination for leading talent and a platform for Generative AI startups. The competition is launched in line with our leadership's directives to develop Generative AI solutions and unlock the potential of this futuristic sector,” said the Crown Prince.

"Dubai has solidified its position as a leading global hub for the future, fostering an environment conducive to the growth of AI tools and solutions. By harnessing the capabilities of advanced technology, it has emerged as one of the world's foremost digitally empowered cities," His Highness emphasised.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored Dubai's commitment to creating a positive impact in sustainable technological advancement and nurturing an exceptional programming community. This commitment encompasses the attraction of top talent and experts to drive innovation, he said.

The championship is aligned with the strategic directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to incorporate Generative AI solutions across sectors in the UAE and Dubai. The directive is consistent with the nation's vital objectives, visionary aspirations and the pursuit of global leadership in digital transformation.

How to apply

Those who are interested in taking part in the Global Prompt Engineering Championship can apply to participate through this link:

The challenge's objective is to raise the efficiency and positive impact of content creation across various domains, using Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other innovative applications. It aspires to reshape the global advanced technology landscape by promoting the development of prompt engineering skills.

This international challenge also aims to attract talented individuals from around the world, including AI experts, content creators, researchers, startups and entrepreneurs who are involved in Generative AI and digital solutions. It will enable them to further develop their ideas and innovations, making contributions to various fields such as programming, healthcare, legislation, arts, music and content development.

The challenge will span two days. The first day will focus on selecting the top 30 prompt engineering programmers who will participate in the final phase on the second day. Programmers will then be divided into five groups, each competing in three categories: Literature, Art, and Coding. Completed projects will be evaluated by a specialised committee based on speed, quality, and accuracy. Winners in the three categories will receive a total prize of Dh1 million.

