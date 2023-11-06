HBO CEO apologizes for fake social media account use to address critics

(MENAFN) Casey Bloys, the CEO and chairman of HBO, has publicly apologized for his involvement in using fake social media accounts to troll critics of the network's programming, acknowledging it as a "very, very dumb idea." This apology came a day after Rolling Stone published a report exposing Bloys's use of fake profiles on X (formerly Twitter) to push back against harsh critiques of HBO's shows, such as "Perry Mason" and "Mare of Easttown." The report also revealed text messages from 2020 and 2021 that discussed this scheme and were part of a wrongful termination lawsuit.



In his statement, Bloys, a fervent advocate for the network's shows and the talent behind them, expressed his deep passion for their success and the desire for viewers to appreciate them. He emphasized the importance of the audience's feedback and their perception of HBO's content. However, he also admitted to a lapse in judgment during 2020 and 2021, when he was working from home and frequently scrolling through Twitter. In an attempt to vent his frustrations, he resorted to a regrettable decision to employ fake accounts to engage with critics.



Bloys acknowledged that this strategy was not effective, given its limited impact, involving just six tweets over a year and a half. He also extended an apology to those who were mentioned in the leaked emails and texts, recognizing that no one should be involuntarily drawn into a situation that they had no part in.



Moving forward, Bloys pledged to adopt a more direct and transparent approach to engage with critics who may have issues with HBO's content. He expressed a preference for constructive dialogue over the use of fake accounts, emphasizing that he has evolved over the past few years to engage in private conversations (DMs) with those who offer views on HBO's programming that he disagrees with. This shift towards open communication serves as a healthier and more productive means of addressing feedback and criticism within the industry.

