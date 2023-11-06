Al-Qassam Destroys Israeli Tank In Tal Al-Hawa With 'Al-Yassin 105' Shell

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that they fired missiles at the Ra'im military base and the city of Beersheba in Israel, in retaliation for the killings of Palestinian civilians. They also claimed to have destroyed an Israeli tank that entered the southwest of Tal al-Hawa with an“Al-Yassin 105” shell.

The Brigades said on Sunday that their fighters targeted the Israeli forces that invaded the northwest and southwest of Gaza City and east of Hajar al-Dik, with dozens of mortar shells. They also said that they bombed a group of Israeli vehicles that entered west of Erez with mortar shells.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement, said that their members attacked a group of Israeli vehicles that entered the Al-Karama area in the northwest of Gaza City, with a large number of heavy-caliber mortar shells.

The Jenin Battalion in the Al-Quds Brigades said that it had detonated explosive devices against the Israeli forces and vehicles that entered the Jenin camp, and added that its fighters clashed with the invaders.

The Israeli army confirmed the death of an Israeli soldier during the battles in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing the number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation in the Strip to 30. The army also said that two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded during yesterday's battles.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a police station in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, while another airstrike hit the Nuseirat camp in the central Strip. The Israeli aircraft also launched a series of raids near the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City and the Indonesian Hospital in the north.

According to the Beit Lahia municipality in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli aircraft bombed water wells and tanks that serve about 70,000 residents in the area, amid a water crisis caused by the Israeli siege.

In addition, Bloomberg quoted US President Joe Biden as saying in a brief press statement that efforts to declare a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip are progressing. This comes after American and Israeli reports said that Washington urged Israeli leaders to temporarily stop the fire, to take into account the global public opinion.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters in Amman – after he visited Tel Aviv – that declaring a humanitarian truce would help protect civilians and deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.