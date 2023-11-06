Egypt's President Discusses Gaza Situation With European Commission President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt received a phone call from Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, to discuss the ongoing Israeli military escalation in Gaza.

During the conversation, they focused on efforts to provide vital humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, given the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.

Von der Leyen expressed her appreciation for Egypt's significant role in supporting the people of Gaza during these challenging times and for facilitating the safe departure of foreign nationals from the region.

President Al-Sisi stressed that while Egypt is actively coordinating international humanitarian assistance, it is not a substitute for the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

Furthermore, he emphasised the moral and political responsibility of the international community to protect Palestinian civilians and put an end to collective punishment policies.

Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's strong opposition to any attempts to resolve the Palestinian issue through the displacement of Gazans to Egypt, underlining the importance of a just and lasting solution.

He affirmed the necessity of working towards a state of calm to pave the way for a political resolution that supports the two-state solution as the sole path towards achieving peace and stability in the region.