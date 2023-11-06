Siemens Mobility Showcases Innovative Rail Solutions For Egypt At Transmea 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Siemens Mobility, a global leader in rail transportation solutions, and the main contractor for Egypt's high speed rail network, is presenting its cutting-edge innovations that will revolutionize Egypt's transportation ecosystem at TransMEA 2023, the largest transport and logistics exhibition in the Middle East and Africa, taking place in Cairo on 5-8 November.

“With a visionary commitment to modernizing rail travel, Siemens Mobility is introducing transformative advancements that will reshape the way Egyptians experience mobility,” said Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Egypt.“As TransMEA 2023 unfolds, Siemens Mobility stands as a testament to the transformative power of innovation, shaping a future where rail travel becomes synonymous with efficiency, sustainability, and progress.”

One of the highlights of Siemens Mobility's TransMEA participation is the Egypt premiere of the first Desiro Train (160km/h), a regional train that features a groundbreaking combination of innovation, passenger-centric design, and environmental sustainability. With a total capacity of 849 passengers, the Desiro Train's double-deck design maximizes both efficiency and comfort. Commuters will benefit from modern amenities such as four restrooms, two wheelchair spaces, a dedicated trolley station, and state-of-the-art passenger information systems. The train's advanced features include 24 CCTV cameras and conveniently placed power sockets and USB ports.

Siemens Mobility's commitment to advancing Egypt's rail capabilities extends beyond its borders as the company will soon complete the manufacturing of Egypt's first high-speed Velaro Train (230km/h) in Germany. Once complete, the Velaro Train will be shipped to Egypt, heralding a new era in Egypt's rail industry.

Siemens Mobility, together with its partners, is building a 2,000 km state-of-the-art high-speed rail network that will connect 60 cities throughout the country with trains that can operate up to 230 km/h. The fully electrified network will cut carbon emissions by 70% compared to current car or bus transport. Siemens Mobility will deliver 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High Capacity regional train sets and 41 Vectron freight locomotives. This contract also includes the development of eight depots and yards and 15 years of maintenance. On all three new lines, Siemens Mobility will install a safe and reliable signaling system based on the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology, as well as the power supply system that will deliver efficient and continuous energy.

Siemens Mobility is also a leading rail turnkey project provider, offering tailored solutions that include everything from project management, planning and development to the delivery of state-of-the-art rail technology and rail vehicles, and support in the search for qualified financing partners and credit insurance companies. Siemens Mobility has a global track record, with more than 50 complete turnkey solutions installed worldwide. The company is building, for example, the“Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport” project, a turnkey rail project that will provide fully automated, driverless metro trains, digital rail infrastructure including signaling technology, electrification, and telecommunications, as well as platform screen doors and a maintenance depot. In Denmark's capital, Siemens Mobility realizes a light rail system for Greater Copenhagen, including a tram system, 28 km double track with 29 stations, one maintenance depot, and 29 Avenio four-car light rail vehicles. In Qatar, the Siemens Mobility-built tram system for the capital Doha recently began operation.