Humanitarian Organizations Decry Over 100 Attacks On Health Facilities In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- International humanitarian organizations have raised alarm over the relentless targeting of healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip, with reports of more than 100 attacks since the beginning of the ongoing conflict.
In a statement issued by these organizations, as reported by CNN, a fervent appeal is made for an immediate and essential humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The plea is underscored by the recognition of the urgent humanitarian need, as the ongoing hostilities continue to inflict severe harm on the civilian population.
The organizations emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the unacceptable consequences of depriving the people of Gaza of basic necessities for life.
