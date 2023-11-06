Netanyahu backtracks on statement regarding protests’ influence on Hamas attack

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to backtrack on a statement that had been previously reported regarding the need to investigate whether pre-war protests among army reservists had influenced Hamas to carry out their attack last month.



According to Israeli news outlets, Netanyahu mentioned the possibility of examining whether months of protests against his government, including those by reservists who refused to report for regular duty, might have contributed to Hamas' motivation for the October 7th incursion through southern Israel that initiated the current conflict.



However, Netanyahu stated on X following criticism from the public that Hamas instigated a war "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us."



"Hamas was wrong - and therefore will be eliminated. Only together will we win," Netanyahu stated.



Formerly, Benny Gantz, who, as part of an emergency government, had joined Netanyahu's war cabinet from the opposition, urged Netanyahu to withdraw his statement.



"Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country," Gantz said in a post on social media podium X.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107377505