Arsenal support manager’s objections over VAR during Newcastle match

(MENAFN) Arsenal is throwing its support behind their club manager, Mikel Arteta, who has voiced his grievances regarding the decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during a recent English Premier League match against Newcastle United on a Saturday.



In the game played at St James’ Park, Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, and a goal in the match underwent numerous VAR reviews.



In his post-match comments, Arteta strongly criticized the VAR's decision to allow the goal, labeling it as "an absolute disgrace" and expressing his disbelief at the VAR's ruling.



"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening," the London team declared on Sunday.



"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands," Arsenal continued.



The episode came on the heels of a comparable VAR controversy that unfolded in October during a Liverpool-Tottenham match. Following that particular game, the regulatory body overseeing England's referees announced its intention to create new guidelines aimed at enhancing communication between referees and the VAR team.



Additionally, Arsenal expressed its appreciation for the considerable effort and performance put forth by both the players and the loyal supporters who made the journey to St James’ Park.



As of the current league standings, Arsenal is positioned in third place with 24 points, while Newcastle holds the sixth spot with 20 points.

