Lenzing And Södra Win ITMF Award For Their Pioneering Cooperation In Textile Recycling

Lenzing and Södra – a long-standing partnership for systemic change

International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) honored the two world market leaders in the "International Cooperation" category EU co-funded recycling project for textiles on an industrial scale

Lenzing/Växjö/Keqiao – The Lenzing Group, the world's leading supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, and the Swedish pulp producer Södra have received the ITMF Award 2023 in the category“International Cooperation” for their joint achievements in textile recycling and circular economy. The award was presented at the ITMF Annual Conference in Keqiao, China, on November 06, 2023.



The ITMF Award 2023 is given by the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) to recognize outstanding achievements and merits in the textile sector in two categories:”Sustainability & Innovation“ and”International Cooperation“. Since 2021, the two pioneers have been joining forces in textile recycling, making a decisive contribution to promoting the circular economy in the fashion industry. As part of the cooperation, the companies intend to share their knowledge with each other and jointly develop processes to enable the wider use of cellulose-based used textiles on a commercial scale.



“We are very proud to have won this prestigious award together with our partner Södra. I see this as recognition for our joint work, but also as a mandate to continue working on our vision of creating a circular economy for textiles and reducing the negative impact of the textile industry on the environment,” says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group.



The OnceMore® pulp from Södra, which was jointly developed further by Södra and Lenzing, is subsequently used, among other things, as a raw material for the production of Lenzing fibers with REFIBRATM technology. The OnceMore® process makes it possible to process and recycle a blend of cotton and polyester.

“This award is proof of our successful collaboration with Lenzing and our shared ability to develop innovative solutions for a more sustainable future. We look forward to further advancing our collaboration and bringing about real change in the textile industry,” said Lotta Lyrå, President and CEO of Södra.



ITMF paid particular tribute to the joint LIFE TREATS project (Textile Recycling in Europe AT Scale)[1] ,which was supported by an EU grant of EUR 10m under the LIFE 2022[2] program and aims to build a large-scale plant at Södra's Mörrum site in Sweden.

“The unique across-the-border and long-term cooperation between Lenzing and Södra is a true role model and important for the circular economy transition in the textile industry. A goal that can only be reached by extensive cooperation among the value chain actors,” says Christian Schindler, ITMF Director General.

For more information on the ITMF Awards 2023, visit the ITMF website .

About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.



The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the“Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022

Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes

Number of employees (headcount): 8,301



TENCELTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, REFIBRATM, ECOVEROTM, LENZING MODALTM, LENZING VISCOSETM, MICROMODALTM and PROMODALTM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.



About Södra

Södra was founded in 1938 on the idea that we are stronger together. We are now the largest forest-owner association in Sweden, with 51,000 family forest owners as members. Together, Södra's members own a world-leading industry that processes forest raw material into renewable products such as pulp, timber, building systems, liquid bioproducts and energy. Rooted in the forest, we grow the future. Disclaimer

LIFE22-ENV-SE-TREATS – 101113614 is co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

[1] Project 101113614 - LIFE22-ENV-SE-TREATS [2]



