fashionette AG – Business combination with The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG

06.11.2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Duessseldorf, 06

November 2023 . The Management Board of fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, "fashionette") announces today that the planned acquisition of a 100% stake in The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG is expected to be completed in the near future. According to the current status of discussions with the competent courts, fashionette AG assumes that the corresponding capital increase will be registered in the next few days. With this formal step, the new The Platform Group AG will enter the market. On 6 September 2023, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to acquire The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG ("TPG") into fashionette AG by means of a non-cash capital increase excluding subscription rights, thereby merging fashionette and TPG. The Annual General Meeting also approved the renaming of fashionette AG to The Platform Group AG. Following registration and the capital increase against contributions in kind, the share capital of the newly created "The Platform Group AG" will increase to EUR 17,273,852 and the number of shares to 17,273,852. Dr. Dominik Benner will hold an indirect interest of around 79.81% in the newly created company.



