Solapur Garment Manufacturers To Host Mega Annual Event In Varanasi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 6 (KNN) The Solapur Garment Manufacturers Association (SGMA) has decided to organise their annual international expo in Varanasi from 16-18 December at Shri Kashi Varanasi Din Dayal Handicraft Complex.

With the mega annual event, SGMA is aiming to attract participation from 200 leading brands with more than 10,000 designs of uniform clothes, apart from 20,000 designs of the uniform garments on show.

“The world uniform market in 2020 was USD 6.2 billion, in 2021 it was USD 8.4 billion and in 2030 it is expected to touch USD 25 billion,” said Prakash Pawar, Secretary, SGMA.

The uniform exhibition is being held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh and almost all leading companies engaged in manufacturing uniform clothes will participate in the exhibition.

Among the participants are Mafatlal, Valji, Qmax, Sangam, Sparsh and they will put more than 10,000 designs of uniform clothes, apart from 20,000 designs of uniform garments on the show. Besides it, other accessories like ties, belts, school shoes, socks, bags, blazers and products related to the garment-related machines will also be on display.

