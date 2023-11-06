Experts’ concerns mount over Israel-Gaza conflict impact on IMCE project

(MENAFN) Experts have raised concerns that if the Israel-Palestine conflict spills over into neighboring regions, it could potentially jeopardize the viability and long-term success of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project.



Md. Nazmul Islam, an instructor in political science at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, stated to a Turkish news agency saying, "presently, it is evident that the future prospects of IMEC are quite grim in the face of the ongoing conflict."



Islam stated that it is significant that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two of the project's two key players, are involved in the current crisis and are actively working to maintain their positions.



“It is important to acknowledge that their efforts may not prove entirely effective if the conflict extends to other regional areas, such as Lebanon, Syria, or Iran, as these nations may become embroiled in it, either directly or indirectly,” Islam declared.



As a result, it is anticipated that the IMEC project will face a range of opposition, including security and political challenges, in the future. Nevertheless, this initiative, which was initiated by India and enjoys the leadership of Western powers, is well-positioned for sustained success in the long run.



Its primary aim is to maintain a strategy of checks and balances in the global strategic competition, particularly in response to China's initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Additionally, it serves as a countermeasure against entities that oppose the Western alliance in global politics.



“While short-term obstacles may impede its progress, the initiative is poised for long-term resurgence, as it is well-prepared to confront the political, security, trade, and business challenges that lie ahead,” Islam also said.

