Tyson declares voluntary retrieval of 30K pounds of chicken nuggets over metal concerns

(MENAFN) Tyson, a prominent food company, made an announcement on Saturday regarding a voluntary recall of approximately 30,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken nuggets. The reason behind this recall is the discovery of small metal pieces in the product, as reported by some consumers. The affected products are the dinosaur-shaped "fun nuggets," produced by Tyson on September 5, and packaged in 29-ounce plastic bags labeled "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties." It's essential to note that this recall solely pertains to this specific product, and no other Tyson brand items are impacted.



Tyson explained that a limited number of consumers had reported encountering small, pliable metal pieces in the product. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to initiate the recall to ensure consumer safety. The product in question had been distributed to various states, including Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. These distributions were made to various distributors who further supplied the product to retailers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will release a list of retail locations that received the product as soon as it becomes available.



The FSIS pointed out that there has been one reported case of a minor oral injury associated with the consumption of this product, and as of the latest update, no additional reports of injuries or illnesses related to the product have been received. The agency encouraged anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness resulting from the consumption of these chicken nuggets to seek medical advice.



The FSIS expressed concern that some of these recalled products might still be present in consumers' freezers. As a result, they strongly advised consumers who have purchased these products to refrain from consuming them. Instead, they should dispose of the affected chicken nuggets or return them to the place of purchase. This recall serves as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers, underlining the significance of food safety and quality control in the food industry.

