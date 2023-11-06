Cypriot President, Blinken Discuss Maritime Aid Corridor To Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Sunday about a Cypriot proposal to establish a maritime aid corridor to the Gaza Strip, government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Blinken was on his way to Turkey, after visits to Israel, Jordan and the West Bank.

In a written statement, Letymbiotis said that during the meeting they discussed the unfolding situation in the Middle East and stressed the need for a scaling down of the crisis.

“They also discussed in detail Cyprus' initiative for the establishment of a dedicated maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the population in Gaza.”

Christodoulides earlier told the press that the details of how the aid could be delivered to Gaza are still being worked out. The Cypriot government is talking with the United Nations about how to handle the humanitarian aid, he added. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author