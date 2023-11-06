Investigation Underway as Death Toll Rises to Three in Kerala Blast

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident that unfolded in India's southern state of Kerala, a series of explosions rocked a Jehovah's Witness meeting, claiming the lives of three individuals. The devastating incident, which occurred at the Zamra International Convention Centre in the city of Kochi, left two women dead on Sunday, while a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her burns on Monday. The explosions also resulted in injuries to approximately 50 attendees, leaving the community in shock and grief.



The blasts were triggered by an improvised explosive device concealed within a lunchbox at the venue, where over 2,000 people had gathered. The young girl, admitted with severe burns, fought for her life at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital but tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday.



Vipin Das, a senior police officer, confirmed the devastating toll, stating, "A 12-year-old girl lost her life. Three people have died in total." In the wake of this tragedy, both local police and federal agencies have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the identities of those responsible for the heinous act.



A man named Dominic Martin, believed to be in his fifties, voluntarily surrendered to authorities, claiming responsibility for the explosions. Martin resided with his family in a rented house and, before turning himself in, informed his wife that he was meeting a friend on Sunday morning. Prior to his surrender, Martin released a six-minute video on social media, wherein he expressed his disagreement with the beliefs of the Jehovah's Witness sect. He asserted that he viewed them as a threat to the nation, advocating for their deterrence from "poisoning young minds."



This tragic event has not only left a community in mourning but has also raised questions about the safety and security of religious gatherings and the potential for ideological differences to escalate into violence. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are determined to uncover the motives behind this devastating act and bring those responsible to justice.



