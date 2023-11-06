India Pursues Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Release of Former Naval Officers in Qatar

(MENAFN) India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has announced significant diplomatic endeavors to secure the release of eight former naval officers currently facing the death penalty in Qatar on charges of espionage. These officers, previously affiliated with the Indian Navy, were employed by a Qatari company providing training to the Gulf nation's armed forces. The Court of First Instance in Qatar handed down the harsh verdicts, prompting widespread concern and concerted efforts by the Indian government to intervene on their behalf.



Minister Jaishankar met with the families of the detained officers, offering them assurances of the government's unwavering support in securing their release. In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized the paramount importance attached to the case, expressing solidarity with the families and underscoring the government's commitment to their cause. He pledged continued efforts and close coordination with the families in pursuit of this crucial objective.



Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar echoed the sentiment, affirming that every conceivable effort is being exerted to facilitate the release of these former officers. New Delhi had previously conveyed its deep dismay at the imposition of the death penalty, vowing to explore all available legal avenues to address the situation.



Among the eight individuals facing this dire predicament are decorated officers who dedicated up to two decades of service in pivotal roles within the Indian Navy. Commander Purnendu Tiwari, one of the officers, was honored with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019, the highest recognition bestowed upon overseas Indians by the Indian embassy in Doha, in recognition of his contributions to enhancing India's international reputation.



The eight officers, previously affiliated with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, were apprehended in August of the previous year and subsequently underwent their initial trial in March. Their plight has spurred a concerted diplomatic effort by the Indian government, reflecting the nation's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.



