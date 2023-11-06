Can Air Pollution Lead To Cancer? Experts Explore The Link

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With the air quality in Delhi remaining in the 'critical' category on Monday, mounting health concerns are becoming increasingly pronounced to ANI, Dr. Piyush Ranjan, an Additional Professor in the Department of Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), noted that there is scientific evidence supporting a connection between air pollution and various forms of cancer Region AQI Live“It is important to understand that air pollution affects various systems of the body, apart from causing respiratory diseases. Pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis. We have scientific evidence that establishes its relationship with different types of cancer,” the AIIMS doctor said. Piyush Ranjan further emphasized that in addition to its detrimental effects on the respiratory system, air pollution is directly linked to the development of coronary artery diseases, including heart attacks, strokes, and arthritis Read: Delhi, NCR air pollution: Thick, toxic smog shrouds city, nearby areas; air quality dips into 'critical' categoryExperts have issued warnings about the adverse impact of air pollution on fetal health, emphasizing the emergence of a significant health emergency. According to medical professionals, air pollution can harm both the brain and heart, potentially leading to anxiety among individuals of all age groups if adequate precautions are not taken per SAFAR data at 7 a.m., the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) stood in the 'critical' category with an AQI of 471 Read: Delhi pollution news: Experts flag warnings for newborns, pregnant women; 'remodelling of lungs' in infantsMedical experts assert that a healthy individual should ideally aim for an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 50. However, at present, the AQI has surged well beyond 400, presenting a severe threat to individuals with lung-related ailments and potentially increasing the risk of developing lung cancer, ANI reported Read: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana continue to face severe AQI with the onset of peak stubble burning season: Top DevelopmentsAQI in Delhi University recorded an AQI of 473, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 559, Noida at 616, IIT Delhi at 517, and Gurugram at 516, all in the 'critical' range, as per SAFAR data at 7 am in Delhi University recorded an AQI of 473, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 559, Noida at 616, IIT Delhi at 517, and Gurugram at 516, all in the 'critical' range, as per SAFAR data at 7 am reported by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, a record-high number of 4,160 farm fires were recorded in northern India on Sunday, marking the highest count for this season.(With inputs from ANI)

