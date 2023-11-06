Delhi Air Pollution News: Arvind Kejriwal To Chair High-Level Meeting As Air Quality Dips Further

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today, officials said air pollution LIVEAs reported by ANI citing officials,“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a high-level meeting on the issue of increasing pollution.”Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other officials of all concerned departments will attend this meeting. This meeting will be held in Delhi Secretariat at 12 noon, ANI reported Read: Delhi, NCR air pollution: Thick, toxic smog shrouds city, nearby areas; air quality dips into 'critical' categoryAs per SAFAR data on Monday at 7 a.m., the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) stood in the 'critical' category with an AQI of 471 in Delhi University recorded an AQI of 473, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 559, Noida at 616, IIT Delhi at 517, and Gurugram at 516, all in the 'critical' range, as per SAFAR data at 7 am Read: GRAP 4: Work from home, ban on commercial four-wheelers and more - 8 curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns 'severe'Areas like Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 407 and 450, respectively, both categorized as 'severe' category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI recorded at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium was 409 per the 8-point action plan, there will be restrictions on the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods or providing vital services, including LNG/CNG/electric trucks Read: Delhi-NCR sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from homeMeanwhile, there will be a ban on the operation of diesel-powered Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) registered in Delhi, except for those transporting essential commodities or offering essential services GRAP Stage-IV measures, NCR State Governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) may decide to shift classes VI-IX and class XI from physical to online mode Read: Delhi pollution news: 'Cannot improve air quality completely,' says AAP cabinet ministerMedical experts emphasize that for individuals in good health, the recommended Air Quality Index (AQI) should be less than 50, in recent times, the AQI has surged well beyond 400, posing severe health risks, particularly to individuals with lung-related ailments and even increasing the potential for lung cancer.(With inputs from ANI)

