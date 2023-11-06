Delhi Air Pollution: NASA Shows Rise In Punjab Farm Fires During Weekend | See Photo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A significant increase in farm fires was shown by the NASA Worldview portal during the weekend (November 4 and 5). Farm fires in Punjab are one of the biggest reasons behind aggravated air quality in the national capital Delhi. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in October and November every year, according to environmentalists.

As the window for sowing wheat, a key rabi crop is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue, 3,230 farm fires, the highest in a day so far this season were reported by PTI of the 3,230 stubble-burning incidents reported on Sunday, Sangrur reported the maximum at 551. This was followed by 299 in Ferozepur, 293 in Mansa, 247 in Bathinda, 189 in Barnala, 179 in Moga, 177 in Tarn Taran, and 169 in Patiala far, 17,403 farm fire incidents have occurred in Punjab alone this year as per the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data fires reported in November constitute 56% of the total stubble-burning incidents this season, the data showed air pollution lead to cancer? Experts explore the linkPunjab recorded 49,922 stubble burning incidents in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019, and 50,590 in 2018, it stated in Punjab and Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party is in power, therefore, BJP has accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of failing to tackle the pollution crisis in the national capital week, a group of farmers allegedly defied the orders of a farm fire prevention team and forced an officer to set a heap of stubble on fire in Punjab's Bathinda district.A purported video of the entire incident also surfaced on social media the video, farmers could be heard saying that those who came to stop stubble burning were made to set the crop residue on fire video also shows that the official's hand was held by two farmers, as they forced him to set the stubble on fire with a match stick. The video was made by one of the farmers, NCR air pollution: Thick, toxic smog shrouds city, nearby areas; air quality dips into 'critical' categoryFollowing the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident. He said this incident has reflected that their words are not honoured by the people of the state said he has asked the police to identify all the“mobsters” involved in the act and book them's deteriorating air qualityThe air quality of Delhi on Onday remained in the 'severe' category' for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board 4: Work from home, ban on commercial four-wheelers and more - 8 curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns 'severe'According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488 on Monday (6 Nov). According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50 pollution: Kejriwal calls high-level meeting to 'curb' air pollutionDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today amid toxic air quality. The meeting will be held in the Delhi Secretariat at noon Kejriwal to chair high-level meeting as air quality dips furtherDelhi government has banned the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles, CNG, and BS VI-compliant vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities. The city government has also ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles Delhi government has also announced the closure of all primary schools till November 10.

