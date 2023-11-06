Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till November 30 Amid Continuing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Air India has suspended its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 30 amid the tensions between Israel and Hamas militant group in Gaza. Since October 7, the day Hamas militants stormed into Israeli territory and killed hundreds, Air India has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv, reported PTI.'Flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended till November 30,' said an airline spokesperson on November 5.In the normal course, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights from the national capital to Tel Aviv. The airline offers service on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday read: Why did Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan wear a Nazi-era yellow star while addressing a UN meeting on the Israel-Hamas war?Under the Indian government's Operation Ajay, Air India operated a few chartered flights from the national capital to Tel Aviv last month to bring back Indians who wished to come back from Israel against the backdrop of the escalating conflict of Hamas gunmen stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killed over 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostage.

Israel has launched an intense air and ground offensive in Gaza since the initial Hamas attack, killing over 9,000 people according to health authorities in the Hamas-run area. Large areas of the Gaza enclave have turned to rubble read: Israel-Gaza War: Protests outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence, demands for 'bring hostages home now' grow louderThousands of protestors demonstrated in Tel Aviv, waved flags and held photographs of some of the captives in Gaza on November 4. Public fury and anger are growing among the citizens of Israel who are calling for their relatives, taken captives by Hamas, to be brought home.

Also read: Israel war: 'What's happening to Palestinians is unbearable,' says Barack Obama, 'how to stop kids from being killed'On Saturday, protesters gathered in large numbers outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. They also raised slogans such as \"release the hostages now at all costs\" and brought with them posters delivering the same message while crowds chanted,“bring them home now.\" This protest coincided with a poll indicating that over three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107377370