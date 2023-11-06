AQI Watch: Delhi At 436 Here Are The Worst-Hit Cities Today, In Charts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region stayed in the“very poor” and“severe” zone on Monday morning. Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality at 11 am, four were in Haryana, and five were in Uttar Pradesh. The national capital, Delhi, recorded a slight improvement in its air quality since Sunday, with the 24-hour average AQI declining to 436 at 11 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107377369