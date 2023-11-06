Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Vows To Punish Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a twist to the high-profile snake venom supply case, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stepped forward to clarify that his administration has no say in the investigation. The remarks came following the registration of an FIR against prominent YouTuber Elvish Yadav and five others for their alleged involvement in a venom smuggling racket at a Noida party Minister Khattar previously appeared alongside Elvish Yadav at a fan meet. Amid rising public ire, CM Khattar has now stressed the impartiality of the police probe. He had been under scrutiny on social media platforms after the YouTuber was felicitated by him following Elvish's stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT-season 2. Critics questioned why sporting heroes from Haryana were not accorded similar accolades Read: Who is Elvish Yadav?\"The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished,\" ANI quoted Khattar as saying YouTuber responded to the allegations through a video. He firmly refuted any involvement in illegal activities, expressing his readiness to face the full force of the law if any connection to the case was established Read: 'Big Boss' OTT winner Elvish Yadav stopped at Rajasthan check point, allowed to go by Kota Police“When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else,” Elvish said transferredThe case took another turn when sub-inspector Sandeep Chaudhary of the Noida Police was abruptly reassigned from his duties at the Sector 49 station to the Reserve Police Line. Official statements attributed his transfer to his purported shortcomings in crime management in the area, PTI reported was the investigating officer in the snake venom case in which Elvish Yadav had been named as an accused.(With agency inputs)

MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107377368