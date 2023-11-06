Delhi Odd Even Scheme 2023: Odd-Even Scheme In Delhi From November 13 To 20 To Combat Air Pollution

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Odd Even Scheme 2023: Delhi government on Monday announced the comeback of the odd-even scheme as the national capital reels from the worst level of pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said,“In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November”.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials to discuss ways to mitigate the pollution levels. After the meeting, the Delhi Environment Minister held a press conference in which he announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme after Diwali read: Delhi news: Schools asked to suspend physical classes until 10 November. Details hereThe Odd-Even Scheme will be implemented in Delhi for a week as of now, the Delhi cabinet minister announced the suspension of in-person classes in all schools, barring X and XII classes, the decision on work from home for 50% of staff in govt and pvt offices in Delhi is to be taken later, the minister added is Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme?It is a traffic rationing measure under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.'BJP maligning Punjab's image': BJP-AAP in blame game over stubble burning as Delhi gasps for clean airDelhi pollution level worsensPollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi on Monday recorded an AQI of 488 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has taken stringent measures in recent days, including a ban on entry of polluting trucks as the air turns toxic due to unfavourable wind conditions and a sharp rise in farm fires across north India, NCR air pollution: Thick, toxic smog shrouds city, nearby areas; air quality dips into 'critical' categoryUnfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicular emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experienced peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increased sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from homeAccording to the New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a total of 4,160 farm fires were reported from north India on Sunday -- the highest so far this season alone reported 3,230 incidents of stubble burning, the state's highest in a day so far this season, according to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data read: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana continue to face severe AQI with the onset of peak stubble burning seasonThe poisonous haze has been causing significant problems for people with existing respiratory issues, according to doctors.
MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107377364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.