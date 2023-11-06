Delhi News: Schools Asked To Suspend Physical Classes Until 10 November. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Air pollution: The schools in national capital Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, except classes 10 and 12, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai informed. The Delhi cabinet minister informed that educational institutions have been asked to stay closed till 10 November.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attributed the decision to the bad air quality Gopal Rai also informed that a call have been issued to government and private offices in Delhi to assign work from home to 50 per cent staff.

MENAFN06112023007365015876ID1107377363