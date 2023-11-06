               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Telangana News: Chopper Carrying CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Makes Emergency Landing After It Develops Snag


11/6/2023 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A chopper carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to take off spot due to a technical snag, reports news agency ANI on 6 November on his way to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

