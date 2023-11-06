Petrol, Diesel Prices On November 6: Check Fuel Rate In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Petrol and diesel prices in India on Monday, November 6, remained unchanged. Every day at six in the morning, the rates for petrol and diesel are announced, whether they are new or steady. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.
At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. While fuel in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a litre of petrol for Rs 102.63.
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.86
Diesel price: Rs 94.46
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 101.94
Diesel price: Rs 87.89
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 96.79
Diesel price: Rs 89.96
