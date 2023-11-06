Khwaja Shahid, Mastermind Of 2018 Sunjuwan Attack, Found Beheaded Near Loc

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Khwaja Shahid a.k.a Mia Mujahid who had gone missing some days back was found beheaded near the Line of Control in the Athmuqam sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khwaja's decapitated body was found alongside the remains of another unidentified terrorist.

According to media reports, the bodies of both terrorists are at a Pakistan Army base camp in the Neelum Valley.



To recall, Khwaja was one of the masterminds of the 2018 Sunjuwan terrorist attack on the Indian Army camp.

2018 Sunjuwan terrorist attack

In the early hours of February 10, 2018, a group of terrorists entered the Sunjuwan military camp, located near Jammu. The terrorists opened fire and threw grenades, targeting the soldiers and their families.

The attack resulted in the deaths of six soldiers and one civilian, while several others were injured. The terrorists were also killed during the operation by Indian security forces. During the attack, the terrorists took some residents of the camp hostage. Indian security forces launched a rescue operation to free the hostages and neutralize the terrorists.