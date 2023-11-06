Delhi Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meeting Today As Air Quality Dips

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today at 12:00 pm to discuss the city's worsening air pollution crisis.

The meeting will be attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments.

The national capital is now struggling with catastrophic air pollution, which coincides with the gathering. On Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi's air pollution remained in the 'severe' category for the fifth day in a row. In the nation's capital, the total AQI was 488.

With the national capital's air pollution levels rising, the Delhi administration has decided to keep all schools up to class 5 closed till November 10.

A suffocating blanket of toxic smog continued to cloak Delhi today, prompting doctors to raise concerns about the growing number of respiratory and eye ailments among children and the elderly.

In Delhi, all building and demolition projects, including public works like electricity lines, bridges and roads, have been put on hold. Public, municipal, and commercial offices may be permitted by the central government and Delhi to employ 50% of their workforce remotely.

The Centre has put the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into effect at its highest level in Delhi and surrounding cities, where the air quality has remained in the "severe plus" category.



The GRAP forbids vehicles from entering Delhi unless they are fueled by LNG, CNG, or electricity, are transporting necessities, or both in order to mitigate extreme air pollution. With the exception of those transporting necessities or rendering necessities services, only electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside of Delhi are permitted entry into the metropolis.

Delhi has some of the worst air quality of any capital city in the world; according to a University of Chicago study, air pollution shortens life expectancy by about 12 years.

