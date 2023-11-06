'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur To Narrate Salman Khan's Biography? Docu-Series To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There is good news for Salman Khan fans as there is an update on his biography. 'Beyond The Star', a docu-series, will finally satiate many of his admirers' thirst as it is said to have all information about the actor's personal and private film. Salman previously stated that the idea for the docu-series came from his buddy and Romanian actress-model Iulia Vantur, with whom he was romantically connected.

Will Iulia Vantur narrate the docu-series?

It is believed that Iulia Vantur will wear another hat for the docu-series in addition to conceptualizing and being the brainchild behind 'Beyond The Star'. A source close to Salman revealed that, "Iulia knows Salman inside and out so, once the concept was finalized, the creators believed she was the right fit to also play the position of narrator. She will give her voice to 'Beyond The Star' and chronicle the superstar's fascinating career in the film industry and in his personal life."

'Beyond The Star' expected release date

According to the source, 'Beyond The Star's post-production work is already complete, and the film's release date has been set for December 27th, Salman's 58th birthday. "The makers are almost certainly planning a digital release on a homegrown OTT platform. It promises to make his fans emotional about his life, the ups and downs, and chronicle the fun person that he is beneath the tough exterior."

The cast

'Beyond The Star' will feature Salman's family, friends, and everyone he's ever worked with, including Bhagyashree, Disha Patani, Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, and Sooraj Barjatya.



In addition, Himesh Reshammiya and Kamal Khan will discuss him in the series. It will also include previously unseen photos, movies, and graphics of Salman with his friends and family, as well as flashbacks to his youth. Salman, Wiz Films, and Applause Entertainment will co-produce 'Beyond The Star'.