Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find Out Which Constituencies Vote In Each Phase

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Chhattisgarh gears up for its state assembly elections, the voting process will be conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17, with a total of 90 assembly seats up for grabs. Among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 assembly seats are located in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.
In a significant move to ensure the safety and security of voters and poll workers, at least five polling stations in each of the seven districts within the Bastar division will be placed under the protection of women commandos. This dedicated focus on security is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in this sensitive region.
Here is the list of constituencies that will go to the polls in the first and second phases:
Phase 1 - November 7:
Pandariya
Kawardha
Khairagarh
Dongargarh (SC)
Rajnandgaon
Dongargaon
Khujji
Mohla-Manpur (ST)
Antagarh (ST)
Bhanupratappur (ST)
Kanker (ST)
Keshkal (ST)
Kondagaon (ST)
Narayanpur (ST)
Bastar (ST)
Jagdalpur
Chitrakot (ST)
Dantewada (ST)
Bijapur (ST)
Konta (ST)
Phase 2 - November 17:
Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST)
Manendragarh
Baikunthpur
Premnagar
Bhatgaon
Pratappur (ST)
Ramanujganj (ST)
Samri (ST)
Lundra (ST)
Ambikapur
Sitapur (ST)
Jashpur (ST)
Kunkuri (ST)
Pathalgaon (ST)
Lailunga (ST)
Raigarh
Sarangarh (SC)
Kharsia
Dharamjaigarh (ST)
Rampur (ST)
Korba
Katghora
Pali-Tanakhar (ST)
Marwahi (ST)
Kota
Lormi
Mungeli (SC)
Takhatpur
Bilha
Bilaspur
Beltara
Masturi (SC)
Akaltara
Janjgir-Champa
Sakti
Chandrapur
Jaijaipur
Pamgarh (SC)
Saraipali (SC)
Basna
Khallari
Mahasamund
Bilaigarh (SC)
Kasdol
Baloda Bazar
Bhatapara
Dharsiwa
Raipur Rural
Raipur City West
Raipur City North
Raipur City South
Arang (SC)
Abhanpur
Rajim
Bindranawagarh (ST)
Sihawa (ST)
Kurud
Dhamtari
Sanjari Balod
Dondi Lohara (ST)
Gunderdehi
Patan
Durg-Rural
Durg City
Bhilai Nagar
Vaishali Nagar
Ahiwara (SC)
Saja
Bemetara
Nawagarh (SC)
The state witnessed a change in power dynamics in the 2018 elections when the Congress secured victory, winning 68 out of the 90 seats with a 43.9% vote share. The BJP secured 15 seats with a vote share of 33.6%. In addition to the political competition, the state faces challenges due to the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who aim to disrupt the electoral process in response to the region's development and transformation.
With a dedicated security plan and increased vigilance, authorities are committed to conducting free and fair elections in Chhattisgarh.
