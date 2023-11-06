PM Modi Joins Karnataka BJP Leaders In Criticizing Siddaramaiah's Tenure As CM; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Prime Minister did not hold back, pointing out that this alleged culture of corruption and infighting is not unique to Karnataka. He cited the example of Rajasthan, where despite having a majority, two groups within the Congress have been embroiled in constant internal disputes for over four years. Modi criticized the party for fostering a climate of corruption, mafia rule, and lawlessness, mentioning a gruesome incident in Rajasthan as evidence of the party's failings.

In a broader context, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Congress party's tendency to disrupt state governance, engage in corruption, and neglect the needs of the people. He urged citizens to be vigilant about forces that divide society, suggesting that such issues should be taken as a warning for Madhya Pradesh and other states.