'You Sneak Into Countries...': Apple Employee Reportedly Fired Over Anti-Semitic Instagram Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has reportedly fired one of its Turkey-based employees over her posts on Instagram condemning“Zionists" for being“murderers and thieves".

According to the New York Post, a pro-Israel monitor found her divisive writings and is claiming credit for her termination.

A screenshot of Natasha Dach's posts on social media indicated her support for Gaza.

"You sneak into countries, steal people's lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them. And when people act on it, you call it terrorism. You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of. You are the only terrorists, and history will note that this time!!" Dach added.

Dach wrote:“When people act on it, you call it terrorism," in an apparent reference to the surprise attack by Hamas in October 7, which left nearly 14,000 Israeli soldiers and civilians dead.

The pro-Israel organisation StopAntisemitism posted a picture of Dach with a screenshot of her Instagram post on its official X social media account. Additionally, according to the New York Post, Dach has deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook has said nothing publicly on the Israel-Hamas conflict, several IT workers at the company have spoken their opinions in public. After Muslim and Jewish staff members shared Quranic verses and planned protests, Apple's management allegedly intervened by closing off private Slack groups.





