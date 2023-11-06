Supreme Court Denies Hearing PFI's UAPA Ban Challenge, Recommends High Court Route

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday (November 6) declined to hear a plea filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) challenging its designation as an 'unlawful' association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi suggested that the organization should initially approach the relevant High Court. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the PFI, concurred with this suggestion.

The case before the top court pertained to the PFI's appeal against a UAPA Tribunal order issued in March this year. The Tribunal, presided over by Delhi High Court judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, had upheld the Central government's decision to impose a five-year ban on the PFI and its affiliate organizations.

Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses

On September 28, 2022, the Central government declared the PFI an unlawful association under Section 3 of the UAPA, alleging its involvement in 'unlawful activities' that posed a threat to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. The UAPA mandates that such a ban becomes effective only after confirmation by the UAPA Tribunal through an order issued under Section 4 of the Act.

In October 2022, the Center appointed Justice Sharma as the presiding officer of the UAPA Tribunal to review the ban.

Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief