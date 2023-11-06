Israel Arrests Prominent Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi For 'Inciting Terrorism' Amid Gaza Conflict (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Israeli army announced on Monday that they had apprehended Ahed Tamimi, a prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist, during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and engaging in terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih, near Ramallah, according to an army spokesman. She has been transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.

Ahed Tamimi gained widespread recognition at the age of 14 when a video captured her biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother, who had his arm in a cast. She has since become an icon of the Palestinian cause, with a large portrait of her painted on the Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem near Jerusalem.

Following the start of the Gaza conflict triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Israeli security forces have conducted extensive arrests of Palestinians suspected of having ties to Hamas or inciting violence.

This surge in tensions and violence has resulted in the loss of over 150 Palestinian lives in the West Bank, with most casualties attributed to actions by Israeli soldiers or settlers, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry.