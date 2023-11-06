Amitabh Bachchan Demands Legal Action Against Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika Mandanna recently became a victim of cybercrime when a deepfake video of her surfaced on social media, which left her fans disappointed. In the manipulated video, a woman in a black outfit is seen entering an elevator, with Rashmika Mandanna's face digitally altered onto hers. While many people recognized the video as a fake, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his concerns and called for legal action against the creators.

Amitabh Bachchan promptly noticed the deepfake video and took to social media to demand legal action against it. He shared his viewpoint on the matter, stating, "Yes, this is a strong case for legal action (sic)." It's important to note that the original video featured Zara Patel, a British Indian with a significant social media following, not Rashmika Mandanna. The megastar also retweeted a journalist's post that showcased the genuine video of Zara Patel.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film "Goodbye," directed by Vikas Behl. The movie also starred Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles, with Rashmika portraying the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.

On the professional front, Rashmika is set to appear in the upcoming film "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in leading roles and is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has an array of projects lined up, including a sci-fi action thriller film titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' a courtroom drama film called 'Section 84,' and 'Thalaivar 170,' in which he stars alongside Rajinikanth. Amitabh Bachchan continues to be a prolific presence in the Indian film industry.