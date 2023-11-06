Uncertain Futures: Undocumented Afghans Faces Forced Departure from Pakistan

(MENAFN) As Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti revealed that approximately 200,000 out of an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants have adhered to the directive to return home by November 1, a sense of apprehension and uncertainty looms over those who remain.



Those who miss the deadline face placement in "holding centers" before eventual repatriation to the nearest Afghan border, according to Bugti's announcement in Islamabad. He emphasized that women, children, and the elderly will be treated with utmost respect during this process.



The expulsion order, issued earlier this month, applies to all undocumented foreigners, but Afghan migrants and refugees constitute the largest group affected. Shockingly, of the four million foreigners residing in Pakistan, only 2.2 million possess any form of documentation.



While some arrived in the wake of the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan in August 2021, a significant number have called Pakistan home since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.



The directive comes in the wake of the Pakistani government's attribution of a series of suicide bombings to Afghan nationals, albeit without presenting concrete evidence. Islamabad has further accused them of involvement in various militant attacks, as well as engaging in criminal activities such as smuggling and extortion.



For the undocumented Afghans facing enforced departure, the future is fraught with uncertainty. Leaving behind jobs and homes, they are compelled to return to a country grappling with limited resources, exacerbated by international sanctions on the banking sector and a reduction in foreign aid following the Taliban's takeover. Among them is 25-year-old Muhammad Essa, who previously worked for the United States Institute of Peace, a non-governmental organization in Afghanistan, before seeking refuge in Pakistan on a tourist visa after the fall of the western-backed government to the Taliban.



