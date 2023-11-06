Delhi Enveloped in Hazardous Smog

(MENAFN) In a grim awakening, residents of Delhi found themselves shrouded in a thick blanket of smog and haze as the city's air pollution levels soared to perilous heights. The Central Pollution Control Board, India's foremost environmental oversight agency, reported Air Quality Index (AQI) readings surpassing 400, with the Anand Vihar monitoring station registering an alarming 442 AQI. India's air quality standards categorize AQI levels, ranging from "good" at zero to 50, to "severe" at 401 to 500, with classifications in between denoting various degrees of air quality degradation.



The primary culprits behind this concerning surge in pollution were identified as PM 2.5 and PM 10 - minuscule particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less, and 10 microns respectively. According to IQAir, a Swiss firm specializing in global air quality monitoring, the concentration of PM 2.5 early in the day reached a staggering 230 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing the World Health Organization's recommended safe limit by over 40 times. These tiny particles have the ability to deeply infiltrate the respiratory system and bloodstream, and are implicated in the onset of chronic respiratory and cardiac ailments.



Delhi, a sprawling metropolis with a population of 20 million, grapples with persistent air pollution year-round. However, the situation escalates dramatically with the arrival of winter in November, as colder air exacerbates the trapping of pollutants. The city consistently garners the dubious distinction of being the world's most polluted capital. This dire state of air quality underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat this pervasive issue, prioritizing the health and well-being of Delhi's inhabitants.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107377299