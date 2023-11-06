Lebanon seeks UN action against Israel for phosphorus shelling of southern farms, forests

(MENAFN) Following the damage caused by Israeli phosphorus shells, which resulted in the scorching of 462 hectares (1,143 acres) of agricultural and forested land in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese Cabinet minister announced on Sunday the intent to lodge formal complaints with UN officials concerning what they termed Israel's "scorched earth" policy.



"462 hectares were burned by enemy Israeli phosphorus shells in the border towns of southern Lebanon," Environment Minister Nasser Yassin declared in a post on X.



“Those shells ignited over 100 fires, spreading across extensive forested areas with high environmental significance, agricultural lands, and tens of thousands of olive trees,” he continued.



“Lebanon will submit a documented complaint to the United Nations and the UN Security Council against the Israeli enemy's policy of scorched earth and the use of phosphorus,” he pointed out.



On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Abbas El-Hajj Hassan reported to a news agency that “according to preliminary assessments, at least 40,000 olive trees have been completely destroyed due to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.”



Since October 8, there have been sporadic exchanges of fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border involving the Israeli army, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions. This exchange of fire is notable for being the deadliest since the full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.



This border tension coincides with Israel's expansion of air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which came in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israeli border towns on October 7.

