Firm breaks mold by appointing humanoid robot as CEO, sparking concern

(MENAFN) In an era where many workers are apprehensive about the potential threat of artificial intelligence (A.I.) replacing their jobs, an unusual development has come to light: a company has announced its decision to employ a humanoid robot as its CEO. This unconventional move is being undertaken by Mika, a research project that emerged from the collaboration between Hanson Robotics and the Polish rum company, Dictador. Mika's role is to serve as the representative of Dictador and embody the company's unique values.



In a promotional video released by Dictador, Mika proudly declares its capabilities, asserting that it can swiftly and accurately make data-driven decisions with the assistance of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. However, it is worth noting that the robot CEO has its limitations. FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti observed a "significant delay" in Mika's ability to process and respond to questions, highlighting the challenges that still exist in achieving seamless human-machine interaction.



David Hanson, the CEO of Hanson Robotics, played a pivotal role in the placement of Mika as the CEO of Dictador. He emphasized the importance of "humanizing" artificial intelligence, underscoring the necessity of instilling AI systems with a sense of empathy and care towards humans. In his recent appearance on "Mornings with Maria," Hanson articulated his belief that imbuing AI with the ability to genuinely care about people is a crucial step towards ensuring its safety and effectiveness.



To gauge public opinion on this novel development, Lauren Simonetti took to the streets of New York City to interview passersby. One individual expressed a willingness to treat the robot CEO with compassion, reflecting an openness to embracing AI in leadership roles. Another interviewee voiced the sentiment that humans should extend kindness and consideration to "all things that think," indicating a recognition of the evolving relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence. The emergence of a humanoid robot as a CEO certainly marks a unique milestone in the ongoing integration of AI into various aspects of society, raising intriguing questions about the future of human-AI collaboration in the corporate world.

