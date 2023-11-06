Breakthrough Research Sheds New Light on Alzheimer's Disease

(MENAFN) In a significant stride towards unraveling the mysteries of Alzheimer's disease, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have made a groundbreaking discovery. Contrary to previous assumptions, the accumulation of amyloid protein alone may not be the sole trigger for the development of Alzheimer's symptoms. Instead, the presence of activated immune cells known as astrocytes in the blood may play a crucial role in determining who is susceptible to the debilitating neurodegenerative condition.



The research involved a comprehensive study of 1,000 elderly individuals without any initial signs of Alzheimer's. Some of these participants exhibited amyloid build-up in their brains. Over time, the researchers meticulously tracked their progress to identify those who eventually developed the condition. Astonishingly, it was revealed that those who went on to develop Alzheimer's were marked by the presence of activated astrocytes in their blood.



Dr. Tharick Pascoal, an associate professor of psychiatry and neurology at the University of Pittsburgh and the senior author of the study, emphasized the significance of combining screenings for brain amyloid with blood biomarkers indicating astrocyte reactivity. This dual approach emerged as the most effective method for identifying individuals at highest risk of progressing to Alzheimer's disease, challenging the longstanding belief that amyloid alone is sufficient to trigger its onset.



Alzheimer's disease accounts for approximately two-thirds of dementia cases and is characterized by the deterioration of connections between nerve cells in the brain, or neurons.



The condition manifests in a range of debilitating symptoms including memory loss, speech difficulties, and behavioral changes. Sadly, most patients succumb to the disease within a decade of diagnosis, underscoring the urgent need for deeper understanding and effective interventions. Given the prolonged pre-symptomatic phase, the entire course of Alzheimer's spans a staggering 25 years.



In addition to the accumulation of amyloid plaques, the presence of tau tangles within neurons, characterized by clumps of disordered protein fibers, is closely linked to Alzheimer's disease.



This latest research breakthrough not only redefines our understanding of the disease's etiology but also opens up promising avenues for targeted interventions and therapeutic strategies. As scientists continue to delve into the intricate mechanisms underlying Alzheimer's, the hope for more effective treatments and ultimately a cure continues to burn brightly on the horizon.



