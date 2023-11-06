Turkey`s Doctors Seeking Better Opportunities Abroad

(MENAFN) In the face of economic instability and mounting challenges within their profession, doctors in Turkey are at the forefront of a wave of emigration, with many seeking greener pastures overseas. The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) reports a staggering increase in applications for good conduct certificates, a prerequisite for seeking employment abroad, with nearly 2,700 doctors applying last year - nearly double the figures from 2021. This exodus of medical professionals represents a startling 70-fold surge over the past 11 years, painting a grim picture of the conditions faced by healthcare workers in the country.



Earlier this month, healthcare workers across Turkey staged widespread strikes, decrying long working hours, inadequate remuneration, and a surge in violence targeting hospital staff. Faced with these challenges, a growing number of doctors are opting to explore opportunities in Europe and North America, where salaries can be up to three times higher than those in Turkey.



One physician, identified only as MG, recently relocated to Germany and highlighted the glaring disparities in benefits and compensation within the medical profession in Turkey. MG emphasized that the current salary structure fails to reflect the demanding nature of the profession, leading to a sense of undervaluation. Additionally, the surge in workplace violence and a lack of systemic support have further eroded the appeal of practicing medicine in the country.



MG, now working in psychiatry in Germany, shed light on broader societal concerns that influenced his decision to leave. These include rampant inflation, growing social polarization, restrictions on personal freedoms, and an overarching sense of anxiety about the future. The cumulative effect of these factors has created a palpable sense of disillusionment among healthcare professionals, propelling them to seek more promising opportunities abroad.



As Turkey grapples with this unprecedented brain drain of medical talent, it raises urgent questions about the sustainability of its healthcare system. The exodus of skilled healthcare professionals not only poses immediate challenges in terms of workforce shortages but also threatens the long-term stability of the country's healthcare infrastructure. Finding effective solutions to retain and support healthcare workers has become a pressing imperative for Turkey's healthcare sector and policymakers alike.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107377293