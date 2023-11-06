Survey reveals doubts over daylight saving time's energy benefits

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by Payless Power has revealed that a significant majority of Americans do not believe that the biannual clock changes associated with Daylight Saving Time (DST) and Standard Time are effective in conserving energy. Since the Uniform Time Act standardized DST across the United States in 1966, Americans have been accustomed to the practice of "springing forward" and "falling back," with only Arizona and Hawaii opting out of this process. One of the primary arguments in favor of DST has been its supposed role in energy conservation, but the survey's findings challenge this assertion.



The survey's results indicate that 57 percent of respondents have a negative view of DST clock changes, while 22 percent express a positive opinion, and 21 percent remain neutral on the matter. However, the most striking outcome is that a staggering 83 percent of respondents believe that DST fails to achieve its proclaimed goal of conserving energy.



While only one in six respondents reported noticing an increase in their energy bills due to the time changes, those who did experience such increases claimed an average rise of USD51 per month. This translates to an annual increase of USD408 in 2023, as indicated by the survey. Payless Power CEO Brandon Young pointed out that DST can lead to higher expenses for individuals who do not take advantage of the extra morning daylight and instead prioritize productivity in the evenings. This can result in prolonged periods of artificial lighting, ultimately leading to higher electricity bills.



Overall, the survey demonstrates that 74 percent of respondents are in favor of discontinuing DST altogether. This sentiment is most strongly held by millennials (78 percent), followed by Gen X (73 percent) and baby boomers (72 percent), while Gen Z displays the lowest level of support (62 percent) for ending DST.

