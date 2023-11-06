UNRWA reports evacuation of nearly 1.5 million Palestinians in Gaza since October 7

(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA declared on Sunday that almost 1.5 million of Gaza’s 2.2 million citizens have been evacuated since October 7, with approximately 50 percent of them taking shelter in around 150 regional UN establishments.



Around the same time as word spread that Israel had once more cut off connections to Gaza, the UNRWA declared on X that "Gaza is currently experiencing a communication blackout."



It further stated that since the current conflict started on October 7, 48 UNRWA facilities have sustained damage in different sections of Gaza.



“UNRWA is not able to get through to the vast majority of our team,” it declared.



It stressed that “the residents of Gaza have become completely isolated from their loved ones and the rest of the world.”



Israel has shut off all communication lines to the Gaza Strip, according to a statement made earlier by the Palestinian Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry and the Palestinian Telecommunications Company. This is the third interruption in roughly ten days.

