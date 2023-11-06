Esim Market Research 2023 Growth, Trends, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global eSIM (embedded subscriber identity module) market is on the rise, driven by its adoption in electronic devices and the need for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and telecom communication. eSIM is a rewritable embedded chip that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card. It enables remote SIM provisioning for mobile devices and is supported by several telecom carriers. Key tech companies like Apple, Alphabet (Google), Samsung, and Huawei have incorporated eSIM capability in their devices.

Market Growth

The global eSIM market is expected to surpass the $700 million mark by the end of 2019, with growing demand across various sectors such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and IoT devices. Googles Android framework now provides standard APIs for accessing eSIM and managing subscription profiles, starting from Android 9.

Advantages of eSIM

eSIM is akin to traditional physical SIMs in many aspects, including access points and IMEI numbers. However, eSIM provides organizations with advantages such as control over data usage and the ability to restrict employees to specific devices. Moreover, eSIM simplifies the process of changing mobile network operators, which may affect carriers but offers cost savings, increased subscribers, and improved security.

Market Segmentation

The eSIM market can be segmented based on geography, end-users, offerings, and more.

Market ScopeGeographic Segmentation

The global eSIM market is segmented into regions, including:



North America

Europe

APAC RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa)

North America, particularly the US, is the leading revenue generator in the eSIM market.

End-User Segmentation

The eSIM market serves various end-users, including:



Automotive sector

Telecom sector

Utilities sector

Manufacturing sector

Logistics sector Others (e.g., environment safety and security services in smart cities)

The automotive sector is expected to see significant eSIM usage, particularly in vehicle telematics.

Offering Segmentation

The eSIM market offerings can be categorized into:



Hardware segment Connectivity management services

Hardware includes eSIM hardware modules, while connectivity management services involve securely and remotely managing cellular subscriptions.

Key Vendors

Major players in the global eSIM market include STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless, Oasis Smart SIM, IoTivity Communications, Thales (Gemalto), Emnify, Tata Communications, Infineon Technologies, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, KORE Wireless, and Workz Group.

Market Growth Forecast

According to Report Ocean Research, the global eSIM market is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of over 90% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the eSIM market based on various segments, providing valuable insights for business decision-making.

