EV Powertrain Market 2023 Industry Demand, Competitive Outlook And Consumption Status Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the EV Powertrain Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the EV Powertrain Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'EV Powertrain Market' Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2296

Global EV Powertrain Market is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Electric vehicles are the automotive markets future, as traditional fuel vehicles are projected to be phased out over the upcoming years. A powertrain is a group of components that produce power to propel the vehicle. The electric powertrain includes the battery and electric motor and provides power transmission, which is used to generate electricity that is then used to drive or move the vehicle. A vehicles electric powertrain is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety. As a result, makers of powertrain systems and components have begun to use electric powertrains to cut fuel consumption in automobiles. The EV Powertrain Market is expanding because of factors such as rising sales of electric vehicles and rising fuel prices.

According to Statista, the global electric vehicle industry is predicted to more than quadruple between 2021 and 2027, reaching an estimated global market size of around US$ 1.4 trillion by 2027. This corresponds to a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 19.19 per cent. In 2021, battery-electric vehicles are estimated to account for 66% of all electric vehicle sales globally. Also, the battery technological advancements and increasing adoption of electric powertrains will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of electric vehicles and lack of standardized charging infrastructure hamper market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global EV Powertrain Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the regulation of carbon emissions for newly registered vehicles, which every auto manufacturer must follow, which is the major driver in this region. Furthermore, aversion to combustion engine-powered transportation and acceptance of e-mobility is growing. The introduction of EV portfolios and anticipated investment in charging infrastructure will most possibly ease the transition. These factors are driving market expansion in this region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Customers in the United States typically drive longer distances and prefer larger automobiles. Moreover, electric vehicle Powertrains are expected to have a larger market share in certain places, particularly coastal areas. As a result, market expansion in this region is aided.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Bosch Limited

NXP Semiconductors

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, LG Electronics and Magna International launch an electric powertrain joint venture to target the EV market. The transaction agreement has been signed by both firms. The new company, LG Magna e-powertrain, will be situated in Incheon, South Korea, and will initially employ 1000 people.

In July 2021, FEV, a specialist in powertrain and automotive development for software and hardware, signed a long-term agreement with Hyliion, an electric powertrain provider. The collaboration will aid in the design, integration, development, and manufacturing validation of its Electric Range Extender (ERE) for class-8 tractor-trailer applications.

Global EV Powertrain Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component Type, Vehicle Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component Type:

Electric Motor

Converter

Inverter

Power Distribution Module (PDM)

Transmission

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Buses & Coaches

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the EV Powertrain Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the EV Powertrain Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the reports dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the reports clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the markets performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the EV Powertrain market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the reports critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the EV Powertrain market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the EV Powertrain market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443019140/2796/2023-11-06T02:15:25