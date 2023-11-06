AI In Cyber Security Market Size, Overview, Share, Demand, Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an in-depth report on the AI in Cyber Security market, delivering valuable insights into the various factors influencing market growth. This report provides essential information regarding market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to comprehend the dynamics of the market. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments that are shaping the AI in Cyber Security market. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, providing insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Size

In 2021, the global AI in Cyber Security market was valued at $6.1 billion. It is projected to experience significant growth, with an estimated value exceeding $27.09 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Aspects of AI in Cyber Security

AI in cyber security is a critical field that utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance digital security. It plays a vital role in identifying and mitigating cyber threats, ultimately safeguarding organizations and individuals from various online risks.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are influencing the growth of the global AI in Cyber Security market:

North America : North America is expected to dominate the AI in Cyber Security market due to the increased deployment of cybersecurity solutions. The region faces frequent cybercrimes such as ransomware, necessitating robust digital security solutions.

: The rising rate of cyber fraud is a primary driver of market growth. AI technologies are being used to combat cyber fraud, which constitutes over 55% of all cybercrimes.: The proliferation of connected devices has created security blind spots where cybercriminals can target various gadgets, including webcams, smart TVs, routers, and more. The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices contributes to the demand for AI in cyber security.: The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in cyber-attacks, highlighting the importance of AI in cyber security. The sudden surge in the adoption of smart devices also accelerated market growth. Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the AI in Cyber Security market include:



Micron Technology, Inc

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Darktrace

Cylance Inc

Vectra AI, Inc. Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global AI in Cyber Security market is segmented based on various factors, including:



Offering : Comprising Hardware, Software, and Services.

Deployment Type : Including Cloud and On-Premise.

Security Type : Covering Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security.

Technology : Encompassing Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Context-Aware Computing. Application : Including Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, and more.



Valuable insights for top management, policymakers, professionals, product developers, sales managers, and stakeholders.

Comprehensive analysis of AI in Cyber Security market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2031.

Market segmentation based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses.

Analysis of competitors, their strategies, and market positioning. Evaluation of business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies.

