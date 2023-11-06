Data Monetization Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global data monetization market is experiencing significant growth, with organizations seeking to leverage their data assets for improved decision-making, revenue generation, and competitive advantage. This market research report, provided by Report Ocean Research, offers insights into the dynamics of the data monetization market.

Market Growth

The report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a substantial CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The markets growth is primarily driven by the increasing interest among enterprises to gain a competitive edge by identifying market opportunities and effectively targeting consumers using data-driven strategies.

Data monetization software is poised to transform how organizations make operational and marketing decisions. With a strong focus on analytics and AI, data monetization software harnesses the power of data to drive informed decisions that lead to increased revenue and improved business performance.

Market SegmentationBusiness Function Segmentation

The global data monetization market can be segmented based on the business functions for which data is utilized. These include:



Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain Management Others

The sales and marketing segment plays a significant role in driving market growth, while the supply chain management segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Organization Size Segmentation

The market can also be segmented based on the size of organizations adopting data monetization solutions, including:



SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Large Enterprises

Large enterprises are estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and are expected to maintain this position during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Vertical Segmentation

The market is further categorized based on the industry verticals that are actively embracing data monetization, including:



BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics Others

The BFSI segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2019, with the consumer goods and retail segment projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key VendorsCompetitive Analysis

The report provides competitive analysis of the global data monetization market, covering major players in the industry. These key vendors employ various strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, to maintain a strong position in the market.

Major Vendors

Some of the major vendors in the data monetization market include:



Accenture

IBM

Google

Infosys Tech Mahindra

The report also considers other vendors based on their portfolio, geographical presence, distribution channels, revenue generation, and investments in research and development (R&D).

Benefits of Data MonetizationData-Driven Decision-Making

Data monetization combines various technologies to help organizations improve their decision-making processes and achieve better results through analytics tools. It analyzes customer touchpoints, identifies supply chain dependencies, and highlights operational inefficiencies within the organization.

