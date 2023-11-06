Transportation Analytics Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Transportation Analytics Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Transportation Analytics Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Transportation Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 9.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Transportation Analytics deals with the large amount of data that is generated and present in distribution operations. Moreover, organizations can use this data as a guide to get data-based business insights. Additionally, transportation analytics offers useful metrics at every point in the delivery process. It not only helps to identify the companys weakest and strongest areas, but it also produces reliable deliverables that the company can share with clients. Furthermore, Big data analytics are also widely applied in supply chain management to assess operational risks, enhance communication, secure confidential information, and increase supply chain accessibility. The increasing adoption of Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMs) and growing usage of AI and ML technologies are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology has significantly increased. For instance as per Statista as of 2021, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 34.87 billion, and as per projections, the market is expected to grow to USD 1591 billion by 2030. Also, favorable government initiatives for the development of smart cities and rising expansion of logistics & transportation industry would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with Transportation Analytics solutions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Transportation Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as increasing adoption of transportation analytics solutions from leading logistics and transportation companies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising investment in smart cities and smart transportation as well as growing expansion of logistics and transportation industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Sisense Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Inrix Corporation

Cellint Corporation

Alteryx Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

SmartDrive Systems Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

Traffic Management

Logistics Management

Planning & Maintenance

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

